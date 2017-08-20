Felt Like Cup Final, Tottenham Going To Have Wembley Problems – Former Chelsea Star

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair thinks that Tottenham Hotspur are going to have problems playing their home matches at Wembley this season.
Sinclair watched as his Chelsea side grabbed a 2-1 win at Wembley in Premier League action on Sunday, continuing Spurs' miserable run at the national stadium.
The ex-defender feels that the game had the feel of a cup semi-final or final, something he believes will work to inspire opposing teams over the course of the campaign.
And Sinclair spies that being a problem for Mauricio Pochettino's men.
Reflecting on the game, Sinclair said on Chelsea TV: "It felt like a semi-final or a cup final.
"That is going to be a problem for Tottenham because teams are going to go there and relish playing at Wembley.
"It's the most famous stadium in the world and that could be a problem for them."
Spurs struggled at Wembley last season when playing their European games at the ground, but will hope to find their feet quickly this term as they seek to match their achievements of recent campaigns, which have seen the side challenge for the Premier League title.
Chelsea and Tottenham are next scheduled to meet in the Premier League in March next year.