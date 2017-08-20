Felt Like Cup Final, Tottenham Going To Have Wembley Problems – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair thinks that Tottenham Hotspur are going to have problems playing their home matches at Wembley this season.



Sinclair watched as his Chelsea side grabbed a 2-1 win at Wembley in Premier League action on Sunday, continuing Spurs' miserable run at the national stadium.











The ex-defender feels that the game had the feel of a cup semi-final or final, something he believes will work to inspire opposing teams over the course of the campaign.



And Sinclair spies that being a problem for Mauricio Pochettino's men.



Reflecting on the game, Sinclair said on Chelsea TV: " It felt like a semi-final or a cup final.