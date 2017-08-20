XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/08/2017 - 21:29 BST

Felt Like Cup Final, Tottenham Going To Have Wembley Problems – Former Chelsea Star

 




Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair thinks that Tottenham Hotspur are going to have problems playing their home matches at Wembley this season.

Sinclair watched as his Chelsea side grabbed a 2-1 win at Wembley in Premier League action on Sunday, continuing Spurs' miserable run at the national stadium.




The ex-defender feels that the game had the feel of a cup semi-final or final, something he believes will work to inspire opposing teams over the course of the campaign.

And Sinclair spies that being a problem for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

 


Reflecting on the game, Sinclair said on Chelsea TV: "It felt like a semi-final or a cup final.

"That is going to be a problem for Tottenham because teams are going to go there and relish playing at Wembley.

"It's the most famous stadium in the world and that could be a problem for them."

Spurs struggled at Wembley last season when playing their European games at the ground, but will hope to find their feet quickly this term as they seek to match their achievements of recent campaigns, which have seen the side challenge for the Premier League title.

Chelsea and Tottenham are next scheduled to meet in the Premier League in March next year.
 