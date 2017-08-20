Leeds United Swoop For Premier League Striker Ruled Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have ruled out a move for Burnley forward Dan Agyei, as they begin the hunt to bolster their attacking options.



The Elland Road side are selling striker Chris Wood, who scored a notable 30 goals for the club last season, to Burnley for a fee of around £15m.











Wood, who has knocked back the offer of a new contract at Leeds, wants to play in the Premier League and is keen to answer the Turf Moor call.



Leeds are looking for attacking options and 20-year-old forward Agyei has been mooted as an option.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, officials at Leeds have ruled out making a move for the AFC Wimbledon youth product .