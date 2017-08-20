XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/08/2017 - 13:05 BST

Leeds United Swoop For Premier League Striker Ruled Out

 




Leeds United have ruled out a move for Burnley forward Dan Agyei, as they begin the hunt to bolster their attacking options.

The Elland Road side are selling striker Chris Wood, who scored a notable 30 goals for the club last season, to Burnley for a fee of around £15m.




Wood, who has knocked back the offer of a new contract at Leeds, wants to play in the Premier League and is keen to answer the Turf Moor call.

Leeds are looking for attacking options and 20-year-old forward Agyei has been mooted as an option.

 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, officials at Leeds have ruled out making a move for the AFC Wimbledon youth product.

Agyeti scored 29 goals at youth level for Wimbledon and had a host of top sides on his tail as a result, with Burnley ultimately winning the race and snapping him up in 2015.

He spent the first half of last season on loan in League One at Coventry City.
 