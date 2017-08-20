XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/08/2017 - 19:35 BST

The Performance of Champions – Chelsea Legend Lauds Blues’ Win Over Spurs

 




Tommy Langley believes Chelsea showed the mark of champions in grinding out a 2-1 win at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues had to withstand much Tottenham pressure after taking the lead through a Marcos Alonso free-kick in the 24th minute and looked to have been pegged back when Michy Batshuayi headed into his own net with eight minutes left.




But two minutes from time, Alonso popped up again with a drilled low shot which beat Hugo Lloris and grabbed Chelsea all three points at the national stadium.

For Chelsea legend Langley, the Blues showed the stuff of champions in edging out Spurs in difficult circumstances.

 


"That performance wasn't fantastic, but it was the performance of champions", he said on Chelsea TV.

"It was the performance of grinding something out, of wanting to fight in adversity.

"You've got to grind things out and that is what champions do", Langley added.

With the win Chelsea have collected their first three points of the season following a shock opening day defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs meanwhile will have to wait to grab their first league victory at Wembley, which they will call home throughout the season.
 