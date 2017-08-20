The Performance of Champions – Chelsea Legend Lauds Blues’ Win Over Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Tommy Langley believes Chelsea showed the mark of champions in grinding out a 2-1 win at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur.



The Blues had to withstand much Tottenham pressure after taking the lead through a Marcos Alonso free-kick in the 24th minute and looked to have been pegged back when Michy Batshuayi headed into his own net with eight minutes left.











But two minutes from time, Alonso popped up again with a drilled low shot which beat Hugo Lloris and grabbed Chelsea all three points at the national stadium.



For Chelsea legend Langley, the Blues showed the stuff of champions in edging out Spurs in difficult circumstances.



" That performance wasn't fantastic, but it was the performance of champions", he said on Chelsea TV.