06 October 2016

21/08/2017 - 13:10 BST

Arsenal Loan Out Defensive Pair

 




Arsenal have confirmed that Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall have linked up with Championship side Birmingham City on loan. 

The defensive pair will spend the entire season at Birmingham as they look to secure regular first team football.




Jenkinson, 25, had two loan spells with West Ham United in recent years, but has now dropped down to the second tier as he seeks to play regularly.

The full-back has a contract with Arsenal running until the summer of 2020 and had been linked with a permanent exit from the north London side this summer.

 


The defender heads to Birmingham with 62 appearances in the first team at Arsenal under his belt.

He is joined at Birmingham by Arsenal team-mate Bramall, who has featured for the Gunners' Under-23s and will now be bidding to play Championship football.

The 21-year-old left-back was involved with the senior Arsenal squad that travelled to Australia and China over pre-season and his home debut came in the Emirates Cup in July.
 