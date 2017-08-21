Chelsea Clash At Wembley Was “Unbelievable” Admits Tottenham Hotspur Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen admits his side's encounter at Wembley against Chelsea was "unbelievable", but just with the wrong outcome for Spurs.



The north London side's woes at England's national stadium continued as they were humbled 2-1 by last year's champions Chelsea in Premier League action on Sunday.











As far as the overall atmosphere for the game was concerned, the defender said that it was unbelievable to play in, motivating both sets of players to give it their best.



However, it was a disappointing outcome at the end for Spurs, with Vertonghen's team finishing on the losing side, as they conceded late to lose the game.





“If I’m a neutral, these games are unbelievable to play in – we give our best, Chelsea give their best and there is so much respect for each other, but there are no friends on the pitch", the Belgian told Tottenham's official website.

"Then you get these games.



"It was an unbelievable game to play in, unbelievable to watch but with the wrong score.”



Vertonghen also took time to insist that his team were simply unlucky to lose the game, dominating possession and having more shots on target, only to squander them in the end.



“It’s so clear that we deserved to win this game. In my opinion, it was about a bit of luck that we missed.



"We hit the post and had a lot of clear chances, even against such a strong team defensively.



"We had the chances and we should have scored, simple as that."



Wembley has not been a happy hunting ground for Mauricio Pochettino's team, with Spurs losing their Champions League group stage matches against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, before also being knocked out of the Europa League by virtue of a 2-2 draw against Gent.

