Leeds United’s Striker Swoop Stalls

Leeds United's bid to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan has stalled.
The Whites have been keen to tie up a season-long loan agreement with a purchase option set at €2m for the former Hertha Berlin man.
Hamburg are keen to offload Lasogga, but the player's wage packet, which is €3.4m per year, has been a problem for Leeds throughout their pursuit.
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there has been no progress on a deal to take Lasogga to Elland Road, making the switch unlikely at present.
Leeds do have a pressing need to sign a striker now though after Chris Wood was sold to Burnley.
The Championship side have pocketed an initial £15m from selling Wood to the Turf Moor outfit and the deal could eventually be worth £18m.
It remains to be seen whether the influx of funds from selling Wood will send Leeds back to the table for Lasogga in the remaining days of the transfer window.