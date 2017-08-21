Leeds United’s Striker Swoop Stalls

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's bid to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan has stalled.



The Whites have been keen to tie up a season-long loan agreement with a purchase option set at €2m for the former Hertha Berlin man.











Hamburg are keen to offload Lasogga, but the player's wage packet, which is €3.4m per year, has been a problem for Leeds throughout their pursuit.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there has been no progress on a deal to take Lasogga to Elland Road, making the switch unlikely at present.



Leeds do have a pressing need to sign a striker now though after Chris Wood was sold to Burnley.