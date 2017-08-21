XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/08/2017 - 22:00 BST

Leeds United’s Striker Swoop Stalls

 




Leeds United's bid to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan has stalled. 

The Whites have been keen to tie up a season-long loan agreement with a purchase option set at €2m for the former Hertha Berlin man.




Hamburg are keen to offload Lasogga, but the player's wage packet, which is €3.4m per year, has been a problem for Leeds throughout their pursuit.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there has been no progress on a deal to take Lasogga to Elland Road, making the switch unlikely at present.

 


Leeds do have a pressing need to sign a striker now though after Chris Wood was sold to Burnley.

The Championship side have pocketed an initial £15m from selling Wood to the Turf Moor outfit and the deal could eventually be worth £18m.

It remains to be seen whether the influx of funds from selling Wood will send Leeds back to the table for Lasogga in the remaining days of the transfer window.
 