Liam Bridcutt Could Play For Nottingham Forest Against Leeds United At Weekend

Liam Bridcutt has been given permission by Leeds United to hold talks with Nottingham Forest and if he completes a move to the City Ground he could end up facing the Whites this coming weekend.



The tigerish defensive midfielder is in to the final year of his contract at Elland Road and has been consistently overlooked by head coach Thomas Christiansen so far this season.











Forest held talks with Leeds over Bridcutt over the weekend and appear to have agreed a deal as the midfielder has been told he can talk to the Tricky Trees.



And as such Bridcutt could make his Nottingham Forest debut against Leeds.



The midfielder's move to Nottingham Forest could even go through in the next 24 hours.