Lyon Engaged In Fierce Fight With Tottenham Hotspur For Pape Cheikh Diop

Celta Vigo are resigned to losing highly-rated midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop as Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur fight for his signature.



Pape Cheikh was not involved for Celta Vigo against Real Sociedad in La Liga at the weekend in yet another sign he is heading for the exit door.











According to Spanish daily AS, Celta Vigo are resigned to his departure and have offers of around the €10m mark on the table from both Lyon and Tottenham.



At present the Premier League side are the favourites in the race for Pape Cheikh's signature, but Lyon have not waved the white flag yet .



It is claimed the French giants are working overtime to convince Pape Cheikh to move to Ligue 1 and will continue to fight for his signature until the end.