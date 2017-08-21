XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2017 - 12:34 BST

On My Way – Wesley Hoedt Travelling To Southampton

 




Wesley Hoedt is on his way to England with his agent to seal a move to Southampton. 

The Premier League side have had an offer of around the €17m mark accepted by Hoedt's club side Lazio and the defender was absent when the Italians trained this morning at their Formello base.




On Sunday, Hoedt said goodbye to his Lazio team-mates.

Now he is travelling to England with his agent, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, as he looks to finalise his switch.

 


Southampton will want to put the centre-back through his medical paces ahead of finalising a contract with Hoedt.

The Saints' acquisition of the Netherlands star may continue to fuel speculation over the future of Chelsea and Liverpool linked Virgil van Dijk, who wants to leave the club.

Southampton though remain unmoved on Van Dijk and insist he will not be sold in the current transfer window.

It remains to be seen if their position changes between now and deadline day.
 