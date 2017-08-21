On My Way – Wesley Hoedt Travelling To Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Wesley Hoedt is on his way to England with his agent to seal a move to Southampton.



The Premier League side have had an offer of around the €17m mark accepted by Hoedt's club side Lazio and the defender was absent when the Italians trained this morning at their Formello base.











On Sunday, Hoedt said goodbye to his Lazio team-mates.



Now he is travelling to England with his agent, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, as he looks to finalise his switch.



Southampton will want to put the centre-back through his medical paces ahead of finalising a contract with Hoedt .