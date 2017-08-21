On My Way – Wesley Hoedt Travelling To Southampton

Wesley Hoedt is on his way to England with his agent to seal a move to Southampton.
The Premier League side have had an offer of around the €17m mark accepted by Hoedt's club side Lazio and the defender was absent when the Italians trained this morning at their Formello base.
On Sunday, Hoedt said goodbye to his Lazio team-mates.
Now he is travelling to England with his agent, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, as he looks to finalise his switch.
Southampton will want to put the centre-back through his medical paces ahead of finalising a contract with Hoedt.
The Saints' acquisition of the Netherlands star may continue to fuel speculation over the future of Chelsea and Liverpool linked Virgil van Dijk, who wants to leave the club.
Southampton though remain unmoved on Van Dijk and insist he will not be sold in the current transfer window.
It remains to be seen if their position changes between now and deadline day.