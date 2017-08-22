XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/08/2017 - 14:25 BST

Davinson Sanchez In London For Tottenham Hotspur Medical

 




Davinson Sanchez is currently in London to undergo his medical with Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Premier League club recently agreed a fee with Dutch giants Ajax for the centre-back, who was keen to move to Spurs after speaking to boss Mauricio Pochettino.




Now the Colombia international is putting the finishing touches to his dream move to Tottenham.

According to Sky Italia, Sanchez is now in London where he will undergo medical checks with the Premier League side ahead of putting pen to paper on a contract.

 


Tottenham boss Pochettino has been frustrated with his side's lack of activity in the transfer window so far this summer.

But he is now boosted by his club's capture of Colombia international centre-back Sanchez.

All eyes will soon be on when Sanchez makes his debut for Spurs, with Pochettino's men next in action at Wembley against Burnley on Sunday, before a trip to Everton comes on 9th September, after the international break.
 