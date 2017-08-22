XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2017 - 18:34 BST

He’s Behaving Like A Veteran – Celta Vigo Skipper On Tottenham Target Pape Cheikh Diop

 




Pape Cheikh Diop, who is the subject of a transfer scrap between Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon, has had his professional attitude praised by his Celta Vigo captain Hugo Mallo. 

The young midfielder missed Celta Vigo's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad at the weekend amid a potential transfer, with Spurs and Lyon having placed offers of around €10m on Celta Vigo's table.




But despite being the subject of a transfer tussle and likely on his way out of the door, Pape Cheikh has remained professional and Mallo is impressed, feeling the youngster is reacting in the same way an experienced professional would.

The right-back told Spanish news agency EFE: "The squad is not affected by this situation because in the end Pape is training just as one of us, as the best.

 


"It's strange to see a kid so young in that situation and he does not lose focus", Mallo continued.

"Pape must be given an award because he is behaving like a veteran.

"If he leaves, we will be happy because he has decided what to do, and if he stays we will have one more and we will be much happier that he can continue here."

The midfielder signed a new deal with Celta Vigo in February which runs until the summer of 2021 and contains a release clause of between €27.5m and €30m.

Celta Vigo have been ready to sell him for a fee in excess of €10m and Spurs are at present mooted to be the favourites to beat Lyon to his signature.
 