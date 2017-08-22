He’s Behaving Like A Veteran – Celta Vigo Skipper On Tottenham Target Pape Cheikh Diop

Follow @insidefutbol





Pape Cheikh Diop, who is the subject of a transfer scrap between Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon, has had his professional attitude praised by his Celta Vigo captain Hugo Mallo.



The young midfielder missed Celta Vigo's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad at the weekend amid a potential transfer, with Spurs and Lyon having placed offers of around €10m on Celta Vigo's table.











But despite being the subject of a transfer tussle and likely on his way out of the door, Pape Cheikh has remained professional and Mallo is impressed, feeling the youngster is reacting in the same way an experienced professional would.



The right-back told Spanish news agency EFE: "The squad is not affected by this situation because in the end Pape is training just as one of us, as the best.



"It's strange to see a kid so young in that situation and he does not lose focus", Mallo continued.