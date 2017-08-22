Leeds United Boss Confirms Agreement For Rangers Target Souleymane Doukara To Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have an agreement for Rangers target Souleymane Doukara to leave the club.



Doukara was slated to be involved in Leeds' 5-1 win over Newport County in the EFL Cup at Elland Road this evening, but was omitted due to a potential move elsewhere.











Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen stated after the match that Leeds have an agreement for Doukara to leave.



And the Leeds boss hopes to have made a signing to add to his group at Elland Road by the weekend.



Doukara has been linked with a number of clubs, including Scottish giants Rangers, Turkish outfit Osmanlispor and Championship club Barnsley.

The striker has found himself out of favour with Christiansen this season and, into the final year of his contract at the club, looks set to move on.



Leeds will be hoping to do business quickly as they have already sold one striker this week in the shape of Chris Wood, who has linked up with Burnley for £15m.

