XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2017 - 14:44 BST

Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur Star Knocks Back Serie A Club’s Approach

 




Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has knocked back an approach from Serie A outfit Hellas Verona, but the Serie A new boys remain keen.

The French winger joined Spurs from Marseille last summer but played very little football last season and things have not started brightly for his prospects in the current campaign too.




He has not made it to the matchday squads in the first two league games of the campaign, due to a foot injury, and does not appear a big part of Tottenham’s plans going forward at the moment.

Tottenham have received an approach from Verona, enquiring about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old on loan and Spurs are expected to welcome offers for him.
 


But it seems the winger is not too keen on a move to Italy and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Nkoudou has knocked back the advances from Verona for the moment.  

Verona remain keen to sign the player, but they will have to put in more effort in the next few days to convince the Frenchman to move to Italy before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Nkoudou, who has a contract until 2021 with the north London club, made just 17 appearances for Tottenham last season.
 