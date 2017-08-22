Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur Star Knocks Back Serie A Club’s Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has knocked back an approach from Serie A outfit Hellas Verona, but the Serie A new boys remain keen.



The French winger joined Spurs from Marseille last summer but played very little football last season and things have not started brightly for his prospects in the current campaign too.











He has not made it to the matchday squads in the first two league games of the campaign, due to a foot injury, and does not appear a big part of Tottenham’s plans going forward at the moment.



Tottenham have received an approach from Verona, enquiring about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old on loan and Spurs are expected to welcome offers for him.





But it seems the winger is not too keen on a move to Italy and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Nkoudou has knocked back the advances from Verona for the moment.

Verona remain keen to sign the player, but they will have to put in more effort in the next few days to convince the Frenchman to move to Italy before the transfer window slams shut next week.



Nkoudou, who has a contract until 2021 with the north London club, made just 17 appearances for Tottenham last season.

