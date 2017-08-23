XRegister
06 October 2016

23/08/2017 - 16:40 BST

Benfica Winger’s Watford Move On Hold Due To Work Permit Issues

 




Benfica winger Andre Carrillo’s loan move to Premier League outfit Watford has hit a roadblock due to work permit issues.

Watford have reached an agreement with Benfica for the signature of Carrillo on a loan move and were hoping to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.




However, the Peruvian has not travelled to England to complete the arrangements, as according to Portuguese daily Record, Carrillo has been unable to obtain a work permit.

Since he is not an EU citizen, the conditions of obtaining a work permit are stringent and for the moment, the player is does not meet the criteria to play professionally in England.
 


There have been instances of clubs obtaining a work permit for footballers of South America descent despite not meeting the criteria of playing at least 45 per cent of their national team’s last 21 games.  

And it has been claimed that Watford are working with the Peruvian FA to make sure Carrillo obtains a work permit to complete his move to Vicarage Road before next week’s deadline day.

With his loan move blocked for the moment, the 26-year-old has continued to train with Benfica in Portugal.
 