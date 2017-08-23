Inter Agree Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Alfred Duncan has finalised the terms of a contract with Inter Milan ahead of a proposed move to the San Siro.



Inter and Spurs have been chasing the midfielder, with the Nerazzurri taking major steps to make sure that they get a deal over the line for the Ghana international.











While negotiations with Sassuolo have been difficult because of their asking price for the player, Inter have agreed personal terms with the midfielder’s representatives over a contract.



According to Ghanasoccernet, Duncan has agreed a five-year contract worth €1.5m per season with Inter and is now waiting for both clubs to sort out a fee.





Inter have offered around €12m to Sassuolo, but the club are asking for more money and are holding out for a figure of around the €15m mark.

The Nerazzurri are more than willing to get a deal over the line and talks are scheduled to take place between the clubs in the coming days to reach an agreement.



With the contract lined up, Inter are confident that they will be able to reach an agreement over a fee with Sassuolo to take Duncan to the San Siro before the end of the window next week.

