League Two Boss Plays Down Talk Tottenham Hotspur Chasing Talent

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has played down suggestons that 15-year-old talent George Nunn could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.



Nunn, a striker, is highly rated at Gresty Road and recently put a hat-trick past a Spurs side, something which it had been claimed had prompted the Premier League giants to make a move to snap him up.











It was claimed Tottenham had told Crewe to name their price for Nunn, but Artell says that talk is wide of the mark and Nunn sees his future in Cheshire.



And he reassured Crewe fans that the Railwaymen are not looking to cash in on their top youth prospects.



" George is a good player, a good prospect and I'm sure his mum and his dad, who are good people, and he will see his future here", Artell was quoted as saying by the Crewe Chronicle .