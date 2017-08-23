Leeds United Target Urged To Commit Fully To Club Amid Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City have pushed the ball into Leeds United target Aden Flint’s court regarding his future at the Championship club.



The defender’s future at Bristol City has been under the scanner all summer, with Leeds and Birmingham interested in snaring him away from Ashton Gate.











The defender was part of Bristol City’s pre-season preparations, with suggestions he remains in their plans, but the transfer talk surrounding him has not gone away, fuelled by Birmingham's multiple bids for him.



Flint featured in all the 46 league games last season for Bristol City, but has missed his side’s last three league encounters because of continued transfer speculation.





And according to former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen, the Championship club have left it to the defender to clarify his future at Ashton Gate.

They remain keen to hold on to the player, but have made it apparent that Flint needs to completely commit to the club before he returns to the team ahead of next week’s deadline day.



Bristol City are prepared to ship him out if Flint is not sure about continuing at the club, and their asking price is met, and have firmly left it to the player to make up his mind.

