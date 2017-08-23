XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2017 - 16:59 BST

Monaco Ready Big Bid For Chelsea Target Renato Sanches

 




Monaco are preparing a big money offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

With Kylian Mbappe having been widely tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €200m, Monaco are plotting a big end to their transfer window to offset the loss of the young striker.




There is already talk of the Ligue 1 champions slapping in a bid for Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg and it seems Monaco have set their sights on another talented youngster in European football.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Ligue 1 leaders are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Sanches and are about to slap in an offer for him in the next few days.
 


It has been claimed that Monaco are ready to offer a €48m fee to tempt Bayern Munich into selling a player who they have only been interested in loaning out this summer.  

Sanches struggled in his first season in Bavaria and has been linked with a move away from the German champions, with Chelsea and AC Milan interested in signing him.

And it seems Bayern Munich could be forced into considering selling the midfielder if Monaco indeed decide to offer big money for the 20-year-old Portugal international.
 