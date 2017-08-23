Monaco Ready Big Bid For Chelsea Target Renato Sanches

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are preparing a big money offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.



With Kylian Mbappe having been widely tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €200m, Monaco are plotting a big end to their transfer window to offset the loss of the young striker.











There is already talk of the Ligue 1 champions slapping in a bid for Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg and it seems Monaco have set their sights on another talented youngster in European football.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Ligue 1 leaders are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Sanches and are about to slap in an offer for him in the next few days.





It has been claimed that Monaco are ready to offer a €48m fee to tempt Bayern Munich into selling a player who they have only been interested in loaning out this summer.

Sanches struggled in his first season in Bavaria and has been linked with a move away from the German champions, with Chelsea and AC Milan interested in signing him.



And it seems Bayern Munich could be forced into considering selling the midfielder if Monaco indeed decide to offer big money for the 20-year-old Portugal international.

