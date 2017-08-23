XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/08/2017 - 12:22 BST

Newcastle United Fail In Midfielder Bid

 




Serie A outfit Sampdoria have knocked back an offer from Newcastle United for Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet.

Rafael Benitez has made it evident that he doesn’t believe his squad are good enough to flourish in the Premier League this season and has demanded Newcastle bring in further new players in the final week of the window.




And it seems the Magpies have been making moves in the market to satisfy their manager, but for the moment, they have seen a bid rejected for one of their targets.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Sampdoria have rejected an offer from the newly promoted Premier League outfit for Belgian midfielder Praet.
 


The Belgian has been on Newcastle’s radar this summer and the club made a €19m offer for the player, only for Sampdoria to knock it back.  

Praet has been a key performer for the Serie A outfit since joining the club from Anderlecht last summer and Sampdoria remain unwilling to lose the player this late in the window.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle return with a bigger offer to further tempt the Serie A side to sell, or look for other options in the market.
 