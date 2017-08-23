Official: Tottenham Snap Up Goalkeeper From Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the acquisition of Argentinian goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton, for a reported fee of between the £2m and £3m mark.



The 25-year-old joined Southampton from Gillingham in 2012 and spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano before returning to the Saints this summer.











He made 23 senior appearances for the Saints during his five-year stint on the south coast and never managed to establish himself as the first choice between the sticks.



Tottenham have snapped him up for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract and he will be expected to fight for a place in the team with established goalkeepers in Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.



We are delighted to announce the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton. #WelcomePaulo pic.twitter.com/HShMXKNGdu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017



With Tottenham not signing Pau Lopez on permanent contract in the summer, they were in the market for a goalkeeper and Gazzaniga is expected to take his place behind Lloris and Vorm in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether he manages to get any game time over the course of the season as Mauricio Pochettino trusted Vorm when Lloris missed the start of last season due to injuries.



At 25, Gazzaniga has only played 79 senior games for three clubs since starting his career in Spain with La Liga giants Valencia.

