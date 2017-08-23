XRegister
06 October 2016

23/08/2017 - 15:07 BST

Rangers Officially Confirm Harry Forrester Exit

 




Rangers have officially confirmed the departure of Harry Forrester for League One side AFC Wimbledon, on loan. 

It was claimed recently that the winger, who had been told to find a new club by Gers manager Pedro Caixinha, had joined Wimbledon.




But Rangers had not confirmed the news until now, with the Scottish giants announcing that the winger has left for the English club on a loan deal running until the end of the season.

Forrester failed to win over Caixinha and the writing was on the wall for the winger, who was taken to Rangers by former Gers boss Mark Warburton.

 


Forrester will now bid to get his career back on track in England's third tier with Wimbledon after making 44 appearances for Rangers during the course of his time at Ibrox.

He also reportedly had interest from another club in League One in the shape of Phil Brown's Southend.

A move to Southend would have seen Forrester link up with former Rangers centre-back Rob Kiernan.
 