Serie A Side Cold On Signing Wantaway West Ham Star

Lazio have been offered a chance to sign West Ham striker Diafra Sakho, but for the moment the Serie A outfit are not too keen.



The Senegalese striker's stock has fallen at West Ham under Slaven Bilic and he only made cameo appearances in their first two Premier League games of the season.











Bilic has confirmed that the club will be busy both in terms of incomings and outgoings in the final week of the transfer window and it seems Sakho is one of the players the club are keen to ship out.



And his representatives have already tested the water in Italy in terms of interest in their client and it has been claimed Lazio are one of the clubs who have been sounded out.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A outfit have been offered an opportunity to sign the striker from West Ham, but it seems they are not willing at the moment.

It has been claimed Lazio have remained cold on the offer and Sakho’s representatives might have to turn their attention towards other clubs in the final week of the window.



Sakho joined the Hammers from FC Metz in 2014 and has entered the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

