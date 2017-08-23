XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2017 - 11:17 BST

Serie A Side Cold On Signing Wantaway West Ham Star

 




Lazio have been offered a chance to sign West Ham striker Diafra Sakho, but for the moment the Serie A outfit are not too keen.

The Senegalese striker's stock has fallen at West Ham under Slaven Bilic and he only made cameo appearances in their first two Premier League games of the season.




Bilic has confirmed that the club will be busy both in terms of incomings and outgoings in the final week of the transfer window and it seems Sakho is one of the players the club are keen to ship out.

And his representatives have already tested the water in Italy in terms of interest in their client and it has been claimed Lazio are one of the clubs who have been sounded out.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A outfit have been offered an opportunity to sign the striker from West Ham, but it seems they are not willing at the moment.  

It has been claimed Lazio have remained cold on the offer and Sakho’s representatives might have to turn their attention towards other clubs in the final week of the window.

Sakho joined the Hammers from FC Metz in 2014 and has entered the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.
 