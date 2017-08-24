AC Milan Push In To Rival Tottenham Hotspur For Keita Balde

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have rekindled their interest in Tottenham Hotspur target Keita Balde ahead of next week’s deadline day.



The 22-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Lazio and has not been training with the squad to force his way out of the club this summer.











Juventus have been interested in signing Keita, but are only prepared to offer €15m and Lazio are holding out for a figure around the €30m mark before agreeing to sell the attacker.



Keita has also been on Tottenham’s radar and the north London club are reportedly preparing an offer to match Lazio’s asking price for the Senegalese.





But they could now face fresh competition for his signature as according to Italian daily La Repubblica, AC Milan have re-entered the chase for Keita late in the transfer window.

The forward was on the Rossoneri’s radar before they went on an expensive retooling of their squad in the summer and they have rekindled their interest him with just a week left for transfer deadline day.



The final call is set to be made by Keita, who is believed to be in favour of a move to Juventus, and a decision is expected in the next few days.

