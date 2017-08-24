XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 11:42 BST

AC Milan Push In To Rival Tottenham Hotspur For Keita Balde

 




AC Milan have rekindled their interest in Tottenham Hotspur target Keita Balde ahead of next week’s deadline day.

The 22-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Lazio and has not been training with the squad to force his way out of the club this summer.




Juventus have been interested in signing Keita, but are only prepared to offer €15m and Lazio are holding out for a figure around the €30m mark before agreeing to sell the attacker.

Keita has also been on Tottenham’s radar and the north London club are reportedly preparing an offer to match Lazio’s asking price for the Senegalese.
 


But they could now face fresh competition for his signature as according to Italian daily La Repubblica, AC Milan have re-entered the chase for Keita late in the transfer window.  

The forward was on the Rossoneri’s radar before they went on an expensive retooling of their squad in the summer and they have rekindled their interest him with just a week left for transfer deadline day.

The final call is set to be made by Keita, who is believed to be in favour of a move to Juventus, and a decision is expected in the next few days.
 