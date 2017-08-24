XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 11:09 BST

Bundesliga Giants Sounded Out By Agent of Liverpool and Manchester United Linked Julian Draxler

 




Julian Draxler’s agent was in Germany on Wednesday to gauge Bayern Munich’s interest in the winger as the Liverpool and Manchester United target prepares to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg in Germany and has so far enjoyed a fruitful spell, providing a creative spark to Unai Emery’s side, but he could be forced to leave the club before next week’s deadline day.




The arrival of Neymar from Barcelona, coupled with the probable signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, has made him surplus to requirements and PSG are looking to ship him out.

The 23-year-old Germany international has many takers in Europe and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, his agent was in Bavaria to sound out Bayern Munich about the possible availability of his client.
 


While there is nothing to suggest that the German champions will look to sign him in the coming days, Draxler is prepared to leave PSG, contrary to his agent’s claims that the club are not looking to sell him last week.  

The Germany international also has takers in the Premier League with Manchester United having been linked with a bid, while there is also talk of Liverpool being interested.

The Reds’ return to the Champions League this season could make them a viable destination for Draxler, who is searching for a new club before next Thursday’s deadline day.
 