Bundesliga Giants Sounded Out By Agent of Liverpool and Manchester United Linked Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler’s agent was in Germany on Wednesday to gauge Bayern Munich’s interest in the winger as the Liverpool and Manchester United target prepares to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.



Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg in Germany and has so far enjoyed a fruitful spell, providing a creative spark to Unai Emery’s side, but he could be forced to leave the club before next week’s deadline day.











The arrival of Neymar from Barcelona, coupled with the probable signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, has made him surplus to requirements and PSG are looking to ship him out.



The 23-year-old Germany international has many takers in Europe and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, his agent was in Bavaria to sound out Bayern Munich about the possible availability of his client.





While there is nothing to suggest that the German champions will look to sign him in the coming days, Draxler is prepared to leave PSG, contrary to his agent’s claims that the club are not looking to sell him last week.

The Germany international also has takers in the Premier League with Manchester United having been linked with a bid, while there is also talk of Liverpool being interested.



The Reds’ return to the Champions League this season could make them a viable destination for Draxler, who is searching for a new club before next Thursday’s deadline day.

