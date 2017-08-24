Can’t Say What Will Happen – Arsene Wenger Not Totally Ruling Out Defender Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has not ruled out the possibility of Inter Milan target Shkodran Mustafi’s departure from Arsenal before next week’s transfer deadline day.



The Germany defender joined Arsenal from Valencia last summer and has been a key figure in their defence over the course of the last season.











However, his future at Arsenal has been under the scanner because of interest from Inter Milan, who are plotting to take him to Italy in the last seven days of the window.



A loan deal has been mooted and while Arsenal remain unwilling to lose Mustafi, Inter are reportedly expected to try their luck with the defender towards the final days of the window next week.





And Wenger admits that in the final week of the transfer window, the club could take decisions which they were not expecting to make during the summer.

Asked if he expects to lose Mustafi, the Arsenal boss said in a press conference: “No I don’t expect.



“It’s difficult for me to talk about any individual cases.



“It’s always very difficult to predict what will happen as we are in the last seven days of the transfer window and how will you respond to any solicitation.



“You have to make quick and sharp decisions.”



Mustafi is believed to be in favour of joining if Inter if Wenger allows him to leave Arsenal, however the Gunners may want to sign a replacement.

