Monaco Mulling Celtic Raid Before Deadline Day

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has popped up on Monaco’s radar as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.



With Mbappe expected to be on his way to PSG for a world record fee for a teenager, Monaco have turned their attention towards finding a replacement for him.











Ajax’s Kasper Dolberg and Inter’s Stevan Jovetic are believed to be on their shortlist of targets but the Ligue 1 leaders are also looking at a former PSG academy product too.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monaco are considering making a move for Celtic striker Dembele before the end of the transfer window next Thursday.





Dembele’s future at Celtic has been under the scanner all summer because of a brilliant first season in Scotland where he scored 32 goals in all competitions for the club.

Marseille have been interested in signing him, with club sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta also meeting the player’s representatives to convince them about a move to France.



Despite contrary claims, Dembele is not against the idea of playing in Ligue 1 this season and Monaco’s interest in him could eventually be the push he needs to leave Celtic this summer.



The Scottish champions are claimed to be prepared to sell the striker if they receive a good price for him, even this late in the window.

