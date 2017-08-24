Newcastle United Receive Boost As Target Will Consider Offers

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target Stevan Jovetic is prepared to listen to offers as a deal with Sevilla continues to stalls, in what is a boost to the Magpies' hopes of landing him.



The former Manchester City man is surplus to requirements at Inter and the club are looking to ship him out before the end of the window next Thursday.











Sevilla have been interested in signing the striker, but they are yet to match Inter’s €10m asking price for the player or meet the striker’s wage demands, which are around €3m per season.



His agent is expected to meet Sevilla again soon to put in a last ditch effort to agree terms with the Spanish club. However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Jovetic is open to other offers from clubs outside Italy.





And the development could give Newcastle an opening to secure his signature as the club have been interested in taking him back to England during the summer transfer window.

Jovetic has already snubbed an offer from the Magpies and has also knocked back an approach from Brighton, but Newcastle remain vigilant to his situation at Inter.



Rafael Benitez has reportedly pushed Newcastle back into the chase for Jovetic and the club are expected to establish fresh contact with the player’s representatives in order to convince him to move to Tyneside.

