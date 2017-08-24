XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 12:59 BST

Newcastle United Receive Boost As Target Will Consider Offers

 




Newcastle United target Stevan Jovetic is prepared to listen to offers as a deal with Sevilla continues to stalls, in what is a boost to the Magpies' hopes of landing him.

The former Manchester City man is surplus to requirements at Inter and the club are looking to ship him out before the end of the window next Thursday.




Sevilla have been interested in signing the striker, but they are yet to match Inter’s €10m asking price for the player or meet the striker’s wage demands, which are around €3m per season.

His agent is expected to meet Sevilla again soon to put in a last ditch effort to agree terms with the Spanish club. However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Jovetic is open to other offers from clubs outside Italy.
 


And the development could give Newcastle an opening to secure his signature as the club have been interested in taking him back to England during the summer transfer window.  

Jovetic has already snubbed an offer from the Magpies and has also knocked back an approach from Brighton, but Newcastle remain vigilant to his situation at Inter.

Rafael Benitez has reportedly pushed Newcastle back into the chase for Jovetic and the club are expected to establish fresh contact with the player’s representatives in order to convince him to move to Tyneside.
 