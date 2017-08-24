Newcastle United Target On Monaco’s List As Potential Kylian Mbappe Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are considering a move for Newcaste United target Stevan Jovetic as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe.



Teen sensation Mbappe is rapidly closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, which will leave Monaco with a big hole to fill in attack.











They are considering three key options, with Ajax's Kasper Dolberg and Torino's Andrea Belotti on their list.



Dolberg is Monaco's main target, according to Sky Italia, but the third name on the list is no less than Inter striker Jovetic, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle and Sevilla.



Monaco have been in touch with Jovetic's agent to take soundings over his client's availability .