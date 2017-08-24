XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 23:07 BST

Newcastle United Target On Monaco’s List As Potential Kylian Mbappe Replacement

 




Monaco are considering a move for Newcaste United target Stevan Jovetic as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe. 

Teen sensation Mbappe is rapidly closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, which will leave Monaco with a big hole to fill in attack.




They are considering three key options, with Ajax's Kasper Dolberg and Torino's Andrea Belotti on their list.

Dolberg is Monaco's main target, according to Sky Italia, but the third name on the list is no less than Inter striker Jovetic, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle and Sevilla.

 


Monaco have been in touch with Jovetic's agent to take soundings over his client's availability.

The Ligue 1 champions are preparing to move quickly as they will have limited time in which to replace Mbappe.

Monaco are looking to try to battle PSG to retain their domestic title, while they also have the Champions League to contend with and have been drawn in Group G with FC Porto, Besiktas and RB Leipzig.
 