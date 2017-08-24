Scotland International Oliver Burke Set For West Brom Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Scotland international Oliver Burke is on his way to West Brom's training base for a medical ahead of a move to the Hawthorns.



Baggies boss Tony Pulis has been looking to increase his options ahead of next week's transfer deadline and a deal for Burke is on the cards.











The deal for Burke is close as, according to the Express & Star, he is on his way to the Premier League club's training ground for a medical.



It is unclear whether the move for the Scotland winger is a loan arrangement, or whether West Brom are forking out cash to sign him permanently.



A switch for Burke will come as a surprise given RB Leipzig had insisted their transfer business was done for the summer .