Scotland International Oliver Burke Set For West Brom Medical

Scotland international Oliver Burke is on his way to West Brom's training base for a medical ahead of a move to the Hawthorns.
Baggies boss Tony Pulis has been looking to increase his options ahead of next week's transfer deadline and a deal for Burke is on the cards.
The deal for Burke is close as, according to the Express & Star, he is on his way to the Premier League club's training ground for a medical.
It is unclear whether the move for the Scotland winger is a loan arrangement, or whether West Brom are forking out cash to sign him permanently.
A switch for Burke will come as a surprise given RB Leipzig had insisted their transfer business was done for the summer.
Just 20 years old, Burke made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig last season, but saw most of his action from the bench as he clocked up just 617 league minutes.
He has already featured for the Bundesliga club in the current campaign, playing in the German Cup.
The winger turned out for Nottingham Forest before being sold to RB Leipzig for around £13m in 2016.