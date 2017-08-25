Liverpool Given Hope After Schalke Sporting Director’s Denial

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has insisted that the club have not agreed any deal to sell Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes to Juventus.



The 29-year-old defender’s future at Schalke has come under the scanner since he lost the captaincy at the start of the season and he is believed to be on his way out of the club.











Inter Milan and Liverpool are interested in signing the German World Cup winner, but Juventus have reportedly made a swift move for him by agreeing an initial loan deal with Schalke.



There are also suggestions that the Italian champions are taking time to get the deal over the line to sign Howedes as they are considering other options, but Heidel has completely denied the speculation.





The Schalke sporting director stressed that they are yet to receive any contact from Juventus and there is no agreement to sell the defender to the Italian champions.

Heidel told German daily Bild: “So far, there has been no contact, no offer and no agreement with Juventus.”



However, Volker Struth, the defender’s agent, confirmed Juventus’ interest in Howedes and pushed the transfer ball back into Schalke’s court.



He said: “Yes, Juventus want Benedikt Howedes and that is fundamentally clear.



“Now it’s up to Schalke and what they want.”

