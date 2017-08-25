Lyon See Off Tottenham Hotspur, Have Agreement For Pape Cheikh Diop

Lyon have seen off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to win the race for highly rated Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop.
The Ligue 1 outfit and the Premier League giants have been scrapping for Pape Cheikh's signature, but Lyon have come out on top.
According to Spanish daily AS, Lyon now have an agreement with Celta Vigo for the young midfielder.
Lyon will pay a fixed fee of €10m to the Spanish club, while a further €4m in add-ons will follow, making the total fee for Pape Cheikh €14m.
Tottenham are claimed to have started the bidding for Pape Cheikh at €8m.
Celta Vigo felt they could not turn down Lyon's proposal for the 20-year-old and are relishing the cash flooding into the club's coffers.
Pape Cheikh travelled with the Celta Vigo squad to Seville for this evening's La Liga clash against Real Betis, but the midfielder's future is no longer in Spain, as he is set to be playing Ligue 1 football this term.