Lyon See Off Tottenham Hotspur, Have Agreement For Pape Cheikh Diop

Lyon have seen off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to win the race for highly rated Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop.



The Ligue 1 outfit and the Premier League giants have been scrapping for Pape Cheikh's signature, but Lyon have come out on top.











According to Spanish daily AS, Lyon now have an agreement with Celta Vigo for the young midfielder.



Lyon will pay a fixed fee of €10m to the Spanish club, while a further €4m in add-ons will follow, making the total fee for Pape Cheikh €14m.



Tottenham are claimed to have started the bidding for Pape Cheikh at €8m.