XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2017 - 20:10 BST

Lyon See Off Tottenham Hotspur, Have Agreement For Pape Cheikh Diop

 




Lyon have seen off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to win the race for highly rated Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop. 

The Ligue 1 outfit and the Premier League giants have been scrapping for Pape Cheikh's signature, but Lyon have come out on top.




According to Spanish daily AS, Lyon now have an agreement with Celta Vigo for the young midfielder.

Lyon will pay a fixed fee of €10m to the Spanish club, while a further €4m in add-ons will follow, making the total fee for Pape Cheikh €14m.

 


Tottenham are claimed to have started the bidding for Pape Cheikh at €8m.

Celta Vigo felt they could not turn down Lyon's proposal for the 20-year-old and are relishing the cash flooding into the club's coffers.

Pape Cheikh travelled with the Celta Vigo squad to Seville for this evening's La Liga clash against Real Betis, but the midfielder's future is no longer in Spain, as he is set to be playing Ligue 1 football this term.
 