06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/08/2017 - 15:38 BST

Newcastle United Linked Pepe Reina Tempted By Paris Saint-Germain Offer But Clock Ticking

 




Napoli will need to offer Newcastle United linked Pepe Reina a new contract to keep him happy amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, it has been claimed. 

Reina has been linked with reuniting with Rafael Benitez at Newcastle this summer, but Napoli have remained keen to keep the goalkeeper, while PSG's move has put the prospect of a switch to St. James' Park firmly in the shade.




PSG have offered €7m for Reina and Napoli have only 24 hours in which to accept the bid before the French giants move on to other options.

Reina has moved into his final 12 months under contract at Napoli and has been looking for a new deal, which the club have been unwilling to give.

 


But according to Sky Italia's Luca Marchetti, speaking on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, Napoli may now have to come forward with a new deal to keep Reina happy.

The shot-stopper is attracted by the idea of playing in the same team as Neymar at the Parc des Princes, while the move would also hand him a longer contract at the top of the European game.

Napoli know though that if they sell Reina, they would have just a short space of time in which to find a replacement.
 