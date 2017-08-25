Reason Chelsea Opted Against Moving For Tottenham Target Revealed

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea decided against making a move for Tottenham Hotspur target Serge Aurier a few weeks ago because of his outstanding legal issues.



Daniel Levy travelled to Paris earlier this week to close out a deal for Aurier and Tottenham have an agreement in place with PSG for a transfer fee of €25m, with another €3m in bonuses.











The defender has also agreed the terms of a contract with Spurs, but his move to north London remains on hold because of outstanding legal issues.



As things stand, Tottenham won’t be able to complete the deal as Aurier is barred from entering the United Kingdom and the defender’s lawyers are yet to sort out the issue.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Aurier’s legal issues stopped Chelsea from entering negotiations with PSG despite having an interest in signing him.

The Ivoirian was on Antonio Conte’s radar as the Chelsea manager looks to strengthen his squad but the issues surrounding the defender forced the Blues to look the other way.



With little less than a week left in the window, Aurier could be forced into moving to Italy, where he is being courted by Inter Milan and Italian champions Juventus, who have agreed terms with the player’s representatives.

