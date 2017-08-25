XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/08/2017 - 15:12 BST

Serie A Side To Resume Bid To Sign Newcastle United Star On Monday

 




Bologna are looking to reach an agreement to bring in Newcastle United's Achraf Lazaar on Monday. 

The Serie A side are expected to sell left-back Adam Masina to La Liga giants Sevilla and have earmarked Lazaar as his replacement.




So far Bologna have been unable to convince Lazaar of a move back to Italy as their contract offer sits at €500,000 per year, while the Morocco international earns €1m per year in England.

But Bologna are looking to press the accelerator on a deal.

 


According to Sky Italia, Monday could be the decisive day as Bologna offload Masina to Sevilla and then attempt to tie up the arrival of Lazaar.

The left-back is surplus to requirements at Newcastle and Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is keen to trim his squad to make space for new arrivals.

But Lazaar, who signed a long term deal with Newcastle last summer after joining from Palermo, is not in the mood to take a big pay cut to join Bologna.
 