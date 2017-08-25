Serie A Side To Resume Bid To Sign Newcastle United Star On Monday

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna are looking to reach an agreement to bring in Newcastle United's Achraf Lazaar on Monday.



The Serie A side are expected to sell left-back Adam Masina to La Liga giants Sevilla and have earmarked Lazaar as his replacement.











So far Bologna have been unable to convince Lazaar of a move back to Italy as their contract offer sits at €500,000 per year, while the Morocco international earns €1m per year in England.



But Bologna are looking to press the accelerator on a deal.



According to Sky Italia, Monday could be the decisive day as Bologna offload Masina to Sevilla and then attempt to tie up the arrival of Lazaar.