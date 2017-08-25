Shkodran Mustafi Pushing For Arsenal Exit Amidst Interest From Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is pushing to leave Arsenal in the last days of the transfer window amidst interest from Inter Milan.



The Germany defender has been a key part of Arsenal’s squad since his arrival last summer, but his future at the club has come under the microscope since last week.











Inter are interested in snaring him away from Arsenal and are plotting a last ditch effort to take the defender to Italy towards the final days of the transfer window.



And Arsene Wenger did little earlier this week to dispel the speculation and conceded that the club could be forced into making some decisions in the next few days.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Mustafi is indeed trying to push for a move out of Arsenal on the wake of interest from Serie A giants Inter in the final stretch of the transfer window.

With a number of defenders fighting for a few places in the team, the defender is interested in a move to Inter, where he will be guaranteed a place in the starting eleven.



Inter are hoping to convince Arsenal to accept an initial loan deal with an option or obligation to make the move permanent at a later date for Mustafi.



And it remains to be seen whether Wenger agrees to part ways with the Germany international without signing a replacement as he has already sold Gabriel Paulista this summer.

