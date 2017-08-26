D-Day Approaching In Tottenham’s Serge Aurier Bid Following Friday Medical Checks

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signature of Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain, with Tuesday D-Day in their bid to sign the Ivorian.



Aurier wants to leave PSG this summer and has been linked with Manchester United, Juventus and Inter.











It is Spurs who are leading the chase and in pole position to snap up the full-back as they eye him replacing the departed Kyle Walker.



According to France Football, PSG put Aurier through part of his medical on behalf of Tottenham on Friday.



At present Aurier cannot travel to the United Kingdom due to a legal issue, which is stopping the completion of the switch.