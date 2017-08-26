XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/08/2017 - 22:26 BST

D-Day Approaching In Tottenham’s Serge Aurier Bid Following Friday Medical Checks

 




Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signature of Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain, with Tuesday D-Day in their bid to sign the Ivorian. 

Aurier wants to leave PSG this summer and has been linked with Manchester United, Juventus and Inter.




It is Spurs who are leading the chase and in pole position to snap up the full-back as they eye him replacing the departed Kyle Walker.

According to France Football, PSG put Aurier through part of his medical on behalf of Tottenham on Friday.

 


At present Aurier cannot travel to the United Kingdom due to a legal issue, which is stopping the completion of the switch.

The outcome of the legal issue is expected on Tuesday, making the day D-Day in Spurs' bid to sign the full-back.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window and time is running out for Mauricio Pochettino's men to snap up Aurier.

Tottenham are expected to pay between €20m and €25m for the defender and if the legal issue is resolved the transfer will happen quickly.
 