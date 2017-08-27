Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle Have Heavyweight Serie A Competition For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfield target Diego Laxalt has emerged as a possible signing for Italian champions Juventus.



The 24-year-old left sided midfielder’s future has been under the scanner and there are suggestions that Genoa are expecting the Uruguayan to leave before the end of the window.











He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen to sign the midfielder this summer.



However, Laxalt could continue in Italy this season as according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Juventus are considering making a move for Laxalt before Thursday’s transfer deadline.





Juventus are looking to add one more midfield man to their squad before the window slams shut and have turned their attention towards the Genoa midfielder.

The Italian champions are expecting to hold talks with Genoa over the next few days as they look to probe the possibility of taking Laxalt to Turin.



The midfielder has entered the last year of his contract at Genoa and the club are expected to sell him to earn a fee rather than lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

