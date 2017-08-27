XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/08/2017 - 09:52 BST

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle Have Heavyweight Serie A Competition For Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfield target Diego Laxalt has emerged as a possible signing for Italian champions Juventus.

The 24-year-old left sided midfielder’s future has been under the scanner and there are suggestions that Genoa are expecting the Uruguayan to leave before the end of the window.




He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen to sign the midfielder this summer.

However, Laxalt could continue in Italy this season as according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Juventus are considering making a move for Laxalt before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
 


Juventus are looking to add one more midfield man to their squad before the window slams shut and have turned their attention towards the Genoa midfielder.  

The Italian champions are expecting to hold talks with Genoa over the next few days as they look to probe the possibility of taking Laxalt to Turin.

The midfielder has entered the last year of his contract at Genoa and the club are expected to sell him to earn a fee rather than lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season.
 