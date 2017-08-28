Liverpool Get Big Boost In Hopes of Signing Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar Before Deadline

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have received a fresh boost in their pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as Didier Deschamps has indicated that he will allow his players to undergo medicals at France’s training base in Clairefontaine.



Arsene Wenger said last week that Monaco have shut the door on the possibility of Lemar leaving after they rejected three offers from Arsenal.











However, Liverpool blew the door wide open again this morning when they slapped in a bid worth €80m and Monaco are reportedly considering selling Lemar to the Reds.



There is also talk of Tottenham becoming involved, but any deal to sign Lemar could face a huge roadblock in the form of France coach Deschamps, who has insisted that he won’t let any of his players leave the national team camp to conclude transfers.





Deschamps is sticking to his stance, but provided leeway when he conceded that he would allow Kylian Mbappe to undergo a medical with Paris Saint-Germain at France’s training base in Clairefontaine.

Such an admission hints that Lemar could do the same to conclude a move to Liverpool.



The France coach said in a press conference when asked about his transfer stance: “I have not changed my mind.



“The players will be staying here and the window shuts on 31st August, when we play the Netherlands.



“The players will have to stay here and focus.”



When asked if he would allow PSG doctors to conduct a medical on Mbappe at Clairefontaine, he replied: “Absolutely yes.”

