06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2017 - 21:07 GMT

We Start From Zero Against Celtic, Warns Bayern Munich Star

 




Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is taking nothing for granted against Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night, being unwilling to look past the Bhoys towards a crunch league game against Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians overpowered Celtic in the group meeting between the two clubs at the Allianz Arena, putting the Scottish side to the sword 3-0.




Robben's side warmed up for their trip to Celtic Park by beating RB Leipzig 2-0 in Bundesliga action, but the Dutch winger is taking nothing for granted against Brendan Rodgers' men, warning that the Bavarians are starting from "zero" in Scotland.

"It will be an important game. We have to eat well, sleep a lot and drink a lot of water", Robben was quoted as saying by Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.
 


"At home we did well against Celtic", he continued.

"However, we are starting from zero again.

"First beat Celtic, then we focus on Dortmund."

Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in a key Bundesliga clash next weekend as they look to increase their three-point lead over the Ruhr giants.

Celtic meanwhile played out a 1-1 draw at home against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, extending their domestic unbeaten run to a record equalling 62 matches.
 