Don’t Think There’s A Problem – Leeds United Star Not Worried By Form

Matthew Pennington does not believe that Leeds United have a problem at present and insists all the Whites need are two wins to turn the corner.



Leeds are on a poor run of form and have lost five of their last seven league games, the latest being on Friday night at home against Sheffield United.











A good start to the season means that Leeds still sit in fifth spot in the Championship standings despite an alarming run of defeats.



Pennington does not believe that Leeds need to panic and insists the Whites do not have a problem, with just a series of victories needed to put the side back on track .





" If you look at our position now it's a good position to be in. I don't think there's a problem", Pennington said at a press conference.