Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/10/2017 - 12:55 GMT

Don’t Think There’s A Problem – Leeds United Star Not Worried By Form

 




Matthew Pennington does not believe that Leeds United have a problem at present and insists all the Whites need are two wins to turn the corner.

Leeds are on a poor run of form and have lost five of their last seven league games, the latest being on Friday night at home against Sheffield United.




A good start to the season means that Leeds still sit in fifth spot in the Championship standings despite an alarming run of defeats.

Pennington does not believe that Leeds need to panic and insists the Whites do not have a problem, with just a series of victories needed to put the side back on track.
 


"If you look at our position now it's a good position to be in. I don't think there's a problem", Pennington said at a press conference.

"We just need to get a couple of wins.

"We've got 25-26-27 players, all ready and waiting to play their part in the season.

"I think from each game everyone will learn, I think we are coping well."

The defender, who is on loan at Leeds for the season from Premier League outfit Everton, has not adjusted his aims for the campaign despite the run of losses in recent weeks.

"To get promotion with Leeds this season", Pennington added, when asked about his season aim.
 