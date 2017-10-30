Leeds United Star Indicates Approval For Former Club Sacking Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has indicated his approval at former club Werder Bremen sacking coach Alex Nouri.



Werder Bremen opted to show Nouri the door following Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home against Bavarian side Augsburg.











Wiedwald's old club have yet to win a match in the Bundesliga this term and are second from bottom with five points from ten games.



The Leeds goalkeeper played under Nouri, who was appointed in October last year, but has indicated he approves of the sacking by 'liking' Werder Bremen's confirmation of the news on Instagram .





Wiedwald was allowed to leave Werder Bremen over the summer after it became clear Nouri had other plans for the club's goalkeeping slot .