XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2017 - 20:10 GMT

Only Celtic – Bayern Munich CEO Says Robert Lewandowski Would Have Been Involved At Real Madrid

 




Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed if the Bavarians were playing Real Madrid and not Celtic in the Champions League this week then Robert Lewandowski would have travelled.

The Poland international hitman has not headed with the Bayern Munich squad to Scotland due to a muscle complaint.




But Rummenigge has confirmed that Lewandowski is only missing out as a precaution and if Bayern Munich were playing more heavyweight opponents then he would be involved.

Speaking to reporters ahead of departing Munich, the supremo said: "It is only a precaution.
 


"If we had been playing against Real Madrid, he would have probably travelled with us", Rummenigge added.

Lewandowski has been in red hot form for Bayern Munich in the current campaign, scoring ten goals in ten Bundesliga games.

The 29-year-old has hit the back of the net an astonishing 124 times since joining the German giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Bayern Munich comfortably beat Celtic 3-0 in the earlier group stage fixture between the two clubs earlier this month.
 