Only Celtic – Bayern Munich CEO Says Robert Lewandowski Would Have Been Involved At Real Madrid

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed if the Bavarians were playing Real Madrid and not Celtic in the Champions League this week then Robert Lewandowski would have travelled.
The Poland international hitman has not headed with the Bayern Munich squad to Scotland due to a muscle complaint.
But Rummenigge has confirmed that Lewandowski is only missing out as a precaution and if Bayern Munich were playing more heavyweight opponents then he would be involved.
Speaking to reporters ahead of departing Munich, the supremo said: "It is only a precaution.
"If we had been playing against Real Madrid, he would have probably travelled with us", Rummenigge added.
Lewandowski has been in red hot form for Bayern Munich in the current campaign, scoring ten goals in ten Bundesliga games.
The 29-year-old has hit the back of the net an astonishing 124 times since joining the German giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
Bayern Munich comfortably beat Celtic 3-0 in the earlier group stage fixture between the two clubs earlier this month.