Only Celtic – Bayern Munich CEO Says Robert Lewandowski Would Have Been Involved At Real Madrid

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed if the Bavarians were playing Real Madrid and not Celtic in the Champions League this week then Robert Lewandowski would have travelled.



The Poland international hitman has not headed with the Bayern Munich squad to Scotland due to a muscle complaint.











But Rummenigge has confirmed that Lewandowski is only missing out as a precaution and if Bayern Munich were playing more heavyweight opponents then he would be involved.



Speaking to reporters ahead of departing Munich, the supremo said: " It is only a precaution .





" If we had been playing against Real Madrid, he would have probably travelled with us", Rummenigge added.