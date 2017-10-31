Alvaro Morata Able To Have More Impact Elsewhere, Real Madrid Skipper Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Sergio Ramos has indicated that Alvaro Morata would have struggled to become a certain starter at Real Madrid had he continued at the Bernabeu.



Morata had a good goalscoring record in Spain, but he was always down the pecking order at Real Madrid behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, and he eventually left for Chelsea in the summer.











The Spain international recently revealed his frustration at being continuously forced to prove himself at the Bernabeu despite spending two seasons at a club of Juventus’ stature.



Morata has made an impact since joining Chelsea in the summer and Ramos conceded that the striker was always going to have a better chance of making it big at another club and not Real Madrid as he was never going to receive the minutes he wanted at the Bernabeu.





Responding to Morata's interview in Gazzetta dello Sport where he said Real Madrid treated him as if he had not enjoyed success at Juventus, defender told Spanish radio station Onda Cero's ‘El Transistor’ program: "No. I would have to talk to him.

“He is a great striker.



“Maybe in other teams and not in ours, he can have more impact and more minutes and will be able to be a number 9 and a regular starter."



Morata has netted six goals in nine Premier League appearances for Chelsea and is the number one striker in Antonio Conte’s team.

