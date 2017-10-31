Congrats To Whoever Get Him – Barcelona Star On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen believes Arsenal and Liverpool midfield target Leon Goretzka would improve any top European side.



The race for the Germany midfielder has been heating up over the past few months as he inches closer towards the expiry of his contract with Schalke at the end of the season.











Schalke have made it clear that they have put their best foot forward in terms of offering Goretzka a new deal, but he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.



Bayern Munich are believed to be the favourites to sign the German at the end of the season and there is also talk of Arsenal and Liverpool trying to convince him to move to England.





Barcelona are also interested Goretzka and Ter Stegen feels his Germany team-mate is a quality footballer who has the ability to play for any of the top clubs in Europe.

Speaking to RevierSport about Goretzka, the Barcelona goalkeeper said: “Leon is a fantastic player. I like him as a footballer as well as a human being.



“He has outstanding footballing ability and I have to say he can play for any of the top European clubs.”



Ask if he could join Barcelona, the custodian said: “When I have watched him for the national team he has been extraordinary and remarkable.



“I also think he will get better in the future.



“No matter who gets him at the end – maybe he could stay at Schalke – you can only congratulate that club.”

