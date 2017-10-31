I’ve Heard Celtic Park Is Outstanding – Bayern Munich Star Excited For First Taste

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has admitted that he is looking forward to playing at Paradise for the first time when his side take on Celtic in the Champions League tonight.



The German champions beat their Scottish counterparts 3-0 in the corresponding fixture at the Allianz Arena earlier in the month.











But the game at Paradise could prove to be more difficult for Bayern Munich as the Hoops fans are known to be vociferous, especially on Champions League nights, thus making the atmosphere inside the stadium memorable.



And Robben, who is aware of the outstanding atmosphere at Paradise, insisted that he is relishing the prospect of tasting it for the first time.





“I look forward to every game and the Champions League is always special”, the Dutchman said on FC Bayern TV.

“I have never played here before and from what I’ve heard and seen on the television, the atmosphere is outstanding.



“That’s why I’m looking forward to the game.



“But of course we need to stay focussed on our performance because we have to win here.”



Celtic presently find themselves in third spot in Group B with three points from as many games, while Bayern Munich are second with six points; Paris Saint-Germain top the group with nine points.



Brendan Rodgers’ team were thrashed 5-0 by PSG in their last Champions League outing at Paradise in September.

