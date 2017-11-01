Leeds United Players Struggling To Cope With Elland Road Expectancy Feels Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels the Leeds United players are not able to cope with the expectation level of big crowds at Elland Road.



The Whites, who lost 2-1 to Derby County at Elland Road on Tuesday night, have now lost three league home games on the trot.











Leeds have managed to win just three of their eight Championship outings at Elland Road in the present campaign and the Yorkshire giants’ poor home record has significantly contributed to the club dropping to sixth place in the league, despite a flying start to the season.



And Gray, who insisted that Leeds need to have good home record if they want to finish in a playoff spot, thinks the Whites stars are struggling at the moment to cope with the expectancy level of the Elland Road crowd.





“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again – if you’re going to be in the top six or gain promotion, you can get results away from your home, but it’s your home form that’s going to get you there, and our home form has not been good enough”, he said on LUTV.

“That’s one thing we need to pick up.



“It was a big crowd in here again, and the big crowd comes with great expectation level and you’ve to be able to cope with that.



“In the last few games I don’t think we have really coped with the expectation level of the crowd, the size of the crowd.



“It’s a big thing in football, the biggest clubs in the country, every time they go out and play in front of fifty, sixty thousand, they’re expected to win.



“I just think we need to show a little bit more resolve and I don’t necessarily mean physical resolve, I mean your confidence and ability to play the game and your ability to beat teams.”



Leeds’ last win at Elland Road came in late September when they edged out Ipswich Town 3-2.

