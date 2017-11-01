What Happened, He Happened – Jurgen Klopp Lets Slip Admiration For Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed just how highly he rates Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes, a player the Premier League side have been linked with, dubbing him the difference-maker in a Champions League clash.



Klopp's Liverpool have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Spartak Moscow, but 25-year-old Dutchman Promes missed the meeting between the two sides in Russia in September, which ended 1-1.











Liverpool play Maribor in the Champions League this evening and Klopp has been keeping a close watch on events in the group, not least Spartak Moscow's 5-1 crushing of Sevilla last month.



Klopp thinks the group is very much open and pinpointed Promes as the difference-maker in the Sevilla game, despite the Spaniards enjoying the better of the tussle .





" Our aim is to go through this group stage, 100 per cent, and so far we have had really good performances in this group", he told a press conference.