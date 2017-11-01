What Happened, He Happened – Jurgen Klopp Lets Slip Admiration For Liverpool Target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed just how highly he rates Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes, a player the Premier League side have been linked with, dubbing him the difference-maker in a Champions League clash.
Klopp's Liverpool have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Spartak Moscow, but 25-year-old Dutchman Promes missed the meeting between the two sides in Russia in September, which ended 1-1.
Liverpool play Maribor in the Champions League this evening and Klopp has been keeping a close watch on events in the group, not least Spartak Moscow's 5-1 crushing of Sevilla last month.
Klopp thinks the group is very much open and pinpointed Promes as the difference-maker in the Sevilla game, despite the Spaniards enjoying the better of the tussle.
"Our aim is to go through this group stage, 100 per cent, and so far we have had really good performances in this group", he told a press conference.
"We played really good against Sevilla, we played really good in Moscow.
"I think Anfield always should be a fortress, so that means we have to win our home games.
"We should try to win at Sevilla of course. That's all clear when we have these games.
"The last result between Moscow and Sevilla, everybody thought oops, what happened there.
"If you saw the game it was even more strange, Sevilla were really good, they had a lot of chances, a lot of good situations, but in the end it was a clear result because Promes played this night, who didn't play against us, quite a decisive player.
"So this group is still open", the Liverpool manager added.
Liverpool have been linked with Promes at points over the last 12 months and Klopp has now confirmed he sees the Dutchman as a quality performer.