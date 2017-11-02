Arsenal and Liverpool Target’s Agent Coy On Barcelona Choice Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal and Liverpool target Leon Goretzka has refused to confirm or deny recent speculation about his client deciding to join Barcelona.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract with Schalke at the end of the season and he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer next summer despite the club’s willingness to offer him fresh terms.











Barcelona and Juventus are believed to be eyeing him on a free transfer and Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in taking him to England next summer.



Barcelona have also been in talks with his representatives and Goretzka has reportedly told his close aides that he wants to join the Catalan giants at the end of the season.





In light of such speculation, Goretzka’s future has come under renewed spotlight, but his agent, Jorg Neubauer, decided against adding more fuel to the fire regarding the Barcelona talk.

Asked about the report in the Catalan media, the midfielder’s agent told Sky Deutschland: “The fact remains – we won’t make any statements on such media reports.”



Goretzka is believed to be weighing up all his options and is only expected to take a call during the German winter break.

