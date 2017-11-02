XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2017 - 14:18 GMT

Arsenal and Liverpool Target’s Agent Coy On Barcelona Choice Claims

 




The agent of Arsenal and Liverpool target Leon Goretzka has refused to confirm or deny recent speculation about his client deciding to join Barcelona.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract with Schalke at the end of the season and he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer next summer despite the club’s willingness to offer him fresh terms.




Barcelona and Juventus are believed to be eyeing him on a free transfer and Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in taking him to England next summer.

Barcelona have also been in talks with his representatives and Goretzka has reportedly told his close aides that he wants to join the Catalan giants at the end of the season.
 


In light of such speculation, Goretzka’s future has come under renewed spotlight, but his agent, Jorg Neubauer, decided against adding more fuel to the fire regarding the Barcelona talk.  

Asked about the report in the Catalan media, the midfielder’s agent told Sky Deutschland: “The fact remains – we won’t make any statements on such media reports.”

Goretzka is believed to be weighing up all his options and is only expected to take a call during the German winter break.
 