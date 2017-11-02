XRegister
06 October 2016

02/11/2017 - 21:02 GMT

Liverpool’s Serie A Target Made Unavailable For Winter Window Transfer

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set for disappointment if he makes a move for Piotr Zielinski in the January transfer window.

The Reds have regularly been linked with the Poland international and Klopp could look to make additions to his squad in the winter window, with Liverpool struggling to meet expectations so far this term.




But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already decided that he will not sell Zielinski in January.

De Laurentiis feels that the Pole is a key man at Napoli and with the club putting in a strong push for the Serie A title, bids will not be entertained by the president.
 


Napoli currently have a two-point cushion over Inter at the top of the Serie A standings with eleven games played.

Zielinski has played in nine of the eleven, scoring twice and providing his team-mates with a further assist.

Napoli have the 23-year-old locked down on a contract at the club until the summer of 2021, having snapped him up in 2016.
 