Paul Pogba Absence Affecting Romelu Lukaku Says Former Man Utd Star

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins believes the absence of Paul Pogba has had an effect on Romelu Lukaku’s form.



Pogba has been out of action since September due to a hamstring injury and Jose Mourinho has remained tight lipped about the Frenchman’s return to the squad over the last few weeks.











The midfielder is back at Manchester United’s training base following rehabilitation in the United States, but the club are yet to indicate when he will be back in the team.



And Wilkins feels Pogba’s absence from the middle of the park has not only stunted Manchester United’s attacking football but has been a cause of Lukaku’s dip in form over the last few weeks.





Wilkins told Betsafe: “I think the loss of Pogba has been enormous as far as they are concerned.

“With [Nemanja] Matic sitting there, Pogba and [Ander] Herrera or [Juan] Mata there, it just allowed them to run forward.



“And I think Pogba with his great ability to pick a pass, he ignited Lukaku to a certain degree – but now they don’t have that.



“Lukaku’s form has dipped a touch, but hopefully Pogba will be back soon.”



Lukaku has netted eleven goals in 16 appearances for Manchester United this season but has not found the back of the net in the last six games in all competitions.

